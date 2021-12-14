Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires Shares of 2,059 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.