Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

