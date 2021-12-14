Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 328.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.0% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $218,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 138,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

