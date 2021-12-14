Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,443. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

