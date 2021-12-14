Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.05. 13,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

