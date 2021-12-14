Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,914 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

