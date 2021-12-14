Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 201,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,713,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

