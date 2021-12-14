Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 282,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,552. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

