Scotiabank Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCL.A. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares restated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.25. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$18.25 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

