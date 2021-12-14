SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

SEAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 121,417,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,870. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.