SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
SEAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 121,417,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,870. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
