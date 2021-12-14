Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $25.12. Seer shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 781 shares trading hands.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,291. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Seer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

