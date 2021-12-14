Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Paul Thompson Buys 8,403 Shares of Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) insider Paul Thompson bought 8,403 shares of Select Harvests stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.91 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,628.12 ($35,448.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Select Harvests alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Select Harvests’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Select Harvests’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.98%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.