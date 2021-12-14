Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 129,084.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $266.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

