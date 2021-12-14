Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

