Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

