SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In related news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.