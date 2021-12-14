Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

