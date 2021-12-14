Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $379.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.10 and a 200 day moving average of $438.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

