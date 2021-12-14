Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after acquiring an additional 232,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.73. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

