Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

