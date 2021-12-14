Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,815 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

