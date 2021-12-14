ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $722.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $722.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $31.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.69. 1,659,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $662.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.23. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 155.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 40.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 112,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.