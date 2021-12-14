SHIELD (XSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $147,042.20 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.25 or 0.08050854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00316189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.48 or 0.00919898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00074648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00389378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00268857 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

