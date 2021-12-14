Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 97.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of 0.08. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.16.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.