Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 97.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of 0.08. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.16.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

