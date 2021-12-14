Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Decreases By 66.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the November 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.