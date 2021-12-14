Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Expands By 2,250.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.