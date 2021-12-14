Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Expands By 347.6%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CELP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

