Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rises By 5,092.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 5,092.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSEEY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price for the company.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

