Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Increases By 921.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 921.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth $298,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 291,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

DBL opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

