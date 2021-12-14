Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GUKYF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

