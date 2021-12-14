Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Declines By 89.7%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 83,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,831. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.