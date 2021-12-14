Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Increases By 373.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 373.0% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,827,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,706,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 397,730 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period.

