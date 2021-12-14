Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Decreases By 96.4%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX stock traded down 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting 0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,377. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.30 and a 52-week high of 249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.52.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

