Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 88.9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 1,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

