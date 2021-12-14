Short Interest in Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Rises By 7,400.0%

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VICA stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Rafina Innovations has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Rafina Innovations alerts:

Rafina Innovations Company Profile

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rafina Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafina Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.