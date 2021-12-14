Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 94.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

