Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Grows By 500.8%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the November 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,816.0 days.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.