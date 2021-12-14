Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 69.3%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Time Technology stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. United Time Technology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.
About United Time Technology
