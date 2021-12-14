Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 69.3%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Time Technology stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. United Time Technology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

