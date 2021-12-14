Short Interest in YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Declines By 85.7%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HERB remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. YaSheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

