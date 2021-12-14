Short Interest in YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Declines By 85.7%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HERB remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. YaSheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About YaSheng Group
