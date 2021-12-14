Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Declines By 93.9%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. Zoned Properties has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Zoned Properties
