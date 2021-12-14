Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Declines By 93.9%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. Zoned Properties has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

