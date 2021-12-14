Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Up 6.4%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.