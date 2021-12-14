Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

