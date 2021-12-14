Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.