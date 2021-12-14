Simmons Bank Has $541,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average of $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

