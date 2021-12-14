Simmons Bank Has $653,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

