Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

