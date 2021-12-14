Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the November 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,875,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.