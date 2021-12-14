Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.97 and a 1-year high of $168.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.80.

