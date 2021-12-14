Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.