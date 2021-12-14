Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 8.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

